City approves funds for first resurfacing project since 2009
The City Council on Monday approved a resurfacing project that would see the improvement of at least eight Henderson streets. The $200,000 pavement-overlay project would be the first major street resurfacing to take place in the city since 2009.
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
