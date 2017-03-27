City and county discuss more demolitions

As the current fiscal year draws to a close for the city of Henderson and Vance County, and discussions turn to the next year's budget, the land planning committees from both the city and county are looking mainly at ways to remove blighted properties jointly owned by the two governments. During a recent joint meeting of the two committees, Henderson Planning Director Corey Williams said that over the past year, 22 abandoned houses that were jointly owned by the city and county were demolished for $55,404, which was split between the city and county.

