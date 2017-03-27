City and county discuss more demolitions
As the current fiscal year draws to a close for the city of Henderson and Vance County, and discussions turn to the next year's budget, the land planning committees from both the city and county are looking mainly at ways to remove blighted properties jointly owned by the two governments. During a recent joint meeting of the two committees, Henderson Planning Director Corey Williams said that over the past year, 22 abandoned houses that were jointly owned by the city and county were demolished for $55,404, which was split between the city and county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC