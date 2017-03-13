Charging into the darkness in our com...

Charging into the darkness in our community with light

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

When I began telling people I was moving to the Henderson area to pastor Central Baptist Church, I got all kinds of questions. Things like, "Do you know much about Henderson?" Or, "Are you aware of the drugs, and crime, and violence that is there?" I listened to those things, did some research, found some of them to be true, and realized that, like any other city, Henderson has both blessings and challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb 18 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC