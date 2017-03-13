Charging into the darkness in our community with light
When I began telling people I was moving to the Henderson area to pastor Central Baptist Church, I got all kinds of questions. Things like, "Do you know much about Henderson?" Or, "Are you aware of the drugs, and crime, and violence that is there?" I listened to those things, did some research, found some of them to be true, and realized that, like any other city, Henderson has both blessings and challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC