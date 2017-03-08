Better informing parents becomes priority
Parents, educators and Wayne County Public Schools leadership came together Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to better inform parents about their children and their schools, and by doing so increase parent engagement in education. The meeting, a special committee designed to have representation from each group, was the brainchild of Board of Education District 2 representative Len Henderson, who attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC