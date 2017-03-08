Better informing parents becomes prio...

Better informing parents becomes priority

Parents, educators and Wayne County Public Schools leadership came together Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to better inform parents about their children and their schools, and by doing so increase parent engagement in education. The meeting, a special committee designed to have representation from each group, was the brainchild of Board of Education District 2 representative Len Henderson, who attended.

Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

