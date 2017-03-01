Badd Boyz and Lady Badd Boyz Social Club present scholarships
The scholarship committee of the Badd Boyz and Lady Badd Boyz Social Club presented its annual Celebrity of the Year scholarships to seniors in the area schools and adjacent counties. Each school year, the committee gives scholarships to students to continue their education at the colleges of their choice.
