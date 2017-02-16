Wester, citya s first pediatrician, dies at age 90 - 9:07 pm updated:
Thad Wester, Lumberton's first pediatrician and among the initial waves of doctors who help establish what is today Southeastern Health, died Sunday in Southport. Wester came to Lumberton in 1954 and practiced medicine here for 30 years.
