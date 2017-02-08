Warren students meet 'Paul Robeson'
Jason S. McKinney plays Paul Robeson, accompanied by Christopher Bagley in the role of Lawrence Brown, at McGregor Hall in Henderson on Tuesday morning. The event was a performance of "Moments With Paul," about black activist-performer Robeson, for Warren County Schools students.
