VGCC honors retired faculty and staff

Among the most-recent VGCC retirees honored were : Susan Boos of Creedmoor, Jacquelin Heath of Henderson and Keith Tunstall of Warrenton; and : Anne Whitehead of Oxford, Lori Forsythe of Oxford, Carol Piper of Henderson and Vickie Watkins of Oxford. Vance-Granville Community College celebrated employees who had retired from the college -- and particularly those 10 who retired in 2016 -- during a holiday social for faculty and staff, held Dec. 15, in the Civic Center on the college's Main Campus.

