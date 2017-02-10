VGCC honors retired faculty and staff

VGCC honors retired faculty and staff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Dispatch

Among the most-recent VGCC retirees honored were : Susan Boos of Creedmoor, Jacquelin Heath of Henderson and Keith Tunstall of Warrenton; and : Anne Whitehead of Oxford, Lori Forsythe of Oxford, Carol Piper of Henderson and Vickie Watkins of Oxford. Vance-Granville Community College celebrated employees who had retired from the college -- and particularly those 10 who retired in 2016 -- during a holiday social for faculty and staff, held Dec. 15, in the Civic Center on the college's Main Campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb 8 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC