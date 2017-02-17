Scholarship created for VGCC students in memory of Vance native

From left, VGCC Endowment Director Eddie Ferguson, VGCC President Stelfanie Williams, George Watkins of Henderson and VGCC Endowment Specialist Kay Currin meet to mark the creation of a new scholarship named in memory of Watkins' uncle, Edward T. Watkins. The Watkins Family Foundation, created by the estate of Vance County native Edward Tarry Watkins, has donated $25,000 to the Vance-Granville Community College Endowment Fund to endow a scholarship to help underprivileged women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.