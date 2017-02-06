Reports: Henderson crime rate falls, ...

Reports: Henderson crime rate falls, fire calls rise Fire Department struggles with turnover

Saturday Feb 4

Violent crime, property crime and larceny have dropped, but Fire Department calls have increased in Henderson in the past year, according to two reports to the City Council at its annual retreat last week. Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow told council members that his department has seen a 12.3 percent drop in the city's overall crime index in 2016 compared with 2015.

