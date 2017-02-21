Police, SBI investigating apartment f...

Police, SBI investigating apartment fire that displaced 13

Saturday Feb 18

PHOTOS BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Some burned items from a Friday night fire sit on the ground outside Building 5 of the Oak Hill Apartments at 820 Coble Boulevard in Henderson on Saturday morning. The entire eight-apartment building was rendered uninhabitable by the fire, whose cause is under investigation by Henderson police and the SBI.

