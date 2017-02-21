Police, SBI investigating apartment fire that displaced 13
PHOTOS BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Some burned items from a Friday night fire sit on the ground outside Building 5 of the Oak Hill Apartments at 820 Coble Boulevard in Henderson on Saturday morning. The entire eight-apartment building was rendered uninhabitable by the fire, whose cause is under investigation by Henderson police and the SBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC