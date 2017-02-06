Middleburg Steak eyes April reopening

PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Renovations of the Middleburg Steak and Seafood House are now nearing completion after a fire shut the restaurant down in May 2016. This shows the main dining room on Friday, Feb. 3. Brandon Harris of ARE Mechanical Contractors of Henderson works to install the heating and air conditioning system for the Middleburg Steak and Seafood House on Friday.

