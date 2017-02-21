'Leaders of the Pack' told to dream b...

'Leaders of the Pack' told to dream big, welcome opportunity

Keynote speaker and Henderson City Councilwoman Melissa Elliott addresses the crowd during the Vance County Early College High School Leading the Pack Celebration at Vance- Granville Community College Civic Center on Thursday night. Vance County Early College High School student and one of the Pack leaders, Brittney Patterson , addresses the crowd while Angela Ballentine, vice president of academic affairs at Vance-Granville Community College, looks at her during the Vance County Early College High School Leading the Pack Celebration at Vance- Granville Community College Civic Center Thursday night.

