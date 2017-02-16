Identity of body yet to be confirmed, but family 'grieving'
PHOTO BY RYAN HEDRICK/Dispatch staff A body believed to be that of a missing Florida man was found Friday in this wooded area off Walker Road in eastern Vance County. PHOTO BY RYAN HEDRICK/Dispatch staff A body believed to be that of a missing Florida man was found Friday in this wooded area off Walker Road in eastern Vance County.
