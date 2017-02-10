HVDDC finalizes 2017-18 budget request

HVDDC finalizes 2017-18 budget request

During its board meeting Thursday morning, the Henderson-Vance Downtown Development Commission finalized a budget request for the upcoming fiscal year. For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the commission will request a budget of $91,228.

