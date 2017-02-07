Henderson s Muslims are nervous about travel ban
Members of Henderson's Muslim community said they are worried about President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven countries in the Middle East. Saleh said he knows of one man whose family has been directly affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC