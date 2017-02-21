Henderson Institute museum celebrates Black History Month
Carol Regular helps Morgan Hayes clap along to the music during Saturday afternoon's Black History Month Celebration at the Henderson Institute Historical Museum. Kimora Williams , Melanie Hayes and Maddison Hayes sing during Saturday's celebration as part of the Rowland Chapel Christian Church's youth choir.
