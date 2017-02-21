Free tax preparation being offered
Free tax preparation is being offered at Perry Memorial Library thanks to a local organization of volunteers who are partnered with the Internal Revenue Service. Gateway VITA Tax Preparation, which has been offering free tax preparation in Henderson for years, will be offering its services until April 15 to anyone who needs it.
