E.M. Rollins Elementary to become a 'restart' school

Henderson's E.M. Rollins Elementary School will be one of five school across North Carolina to participate in the state Board of Education's "restart" program, which allows certain underperforming schools essentially to reinvent themselves. The change, which would take place beginning with the 2017-18 school year beginning this fall, was discussed and approved this week during a Vance County Board of Education meeting.

