Daisy Garden Club holds monthly meeting
The Daisy Garden Club held its Jan. 23, meeting at the Gateway Center in Henderson, with Brenda Holloway Lofton as hostess. Shirlene Brown led the devotion with the reading of an inspirational prayer followed with the group singing the garden club song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC