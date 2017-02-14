Crime log
He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing March 2. a Detroy E. Harris, 27, of 310 Peters Lane, Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 11 with simple physical assault. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Feb. 14. a Gary Allen, 49, of 1811 Colonial Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 11 with trespassing.
