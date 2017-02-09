Crime log, Feb. 8

He was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing March 6. a Holly M. Woolfrey, 33, of 306 Fox Park Road, Louisburg, was charged via warrant Feb. 7 with larceny. She was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing March 6. a Ladreama A. Perry, 25, of 647 W. Spring St., Lot 10, Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 7 with shoplifting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.