Crime log, Feb. 7
He was jailed on $900 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 13. a Teelah H. El-Hitu, 29, of 310 Yancey Lane, Henderson, was charged via order for arrest Feb. 6 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. She was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 7. a Shandalin J. Person, 33, of 550 Highland Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 6 with communicating threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC