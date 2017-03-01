Crime log, Feb. 28
He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing March 10. a Richard C. Oliver III, 26, of 714 S. Carolina Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 25 with vandalism. He was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing March 17. a Shawn T. Epps, 23, of 406 Young St., Henderson, was charged via citation Feb. 25 with an unspecified traffic charge.
