Crime log, Feb. 28

He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing March 10. a Richard C. Oliver III, 26, of 714 S. Carolina Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 25 with vandalism. He was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing March 17. a Shawn T. Epps, 23, of 406 Young St., Henderson, was charged via citation Feb. 25 with an unspecified traffic charge.

