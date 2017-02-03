Crime log, Feb. 1

She was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing March 6. a Tyren Hargrove, 16, of 1009 Harriette St., Henderson, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with two unspecified misdemeanor traffic counts and one unspecified felony traffic count. She was released on $5,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 16. a Zhykirah Alston, 19, of 1805 Willow Lane, Henderson, was arrested Jan. 31 on unspecified charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.