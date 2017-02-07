Badd Boyz and Lady Badd Boyz Social Club holds awards banquet
Badd Boyz and Lady Badd Boyz of the Year awarded during the recently held awards banquet are from left, Catherine Parham, Mamie Fisher, Ronald Lowery, Michael Henderson and Ronald Lowery. The Badd Boyz and Lady Badd Boyz Social Club recently held their annual awards banquet at Pride of Vance Elks Lodge.
