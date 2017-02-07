Annual Daddy Daughter Date Night brings families together

Ella Stewardson, 7 , dances with Kaylee Edwards, 7 , and Kayla Stokes, 8, at the YMCA's annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday. The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night at the Henderson Family YMCA on Saturday night was a time of memories, where barriers were broken and people united to have fun with their daughters.

