The Compare Foods supermarket on Highway 39 South in Henderson was among Hispanic-owned or -themed businesses in Vance County, across the state and throughout the nation that were closed on Thursday in support of "A Day Without Immigrants," a protest of recent federal government efforts to limit illegal immigration in the United States. In Henderson, the Ponce Mexican restaurant on Garnett Street also was closed, but the Mazatlan Mexican restaurant on Ruin Creek Road was open for business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.