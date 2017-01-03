Turkeys received for the holidays
Donald Henderson and his wife, Catherine, of Oxford, Preston Cannady of Henderson and Davis-Royster Funeral Service of Henderson teamed up to donate 50 turkeys at the holidays to families in need. During the Christmas holiday blessings were carried to the Vance County Department of Social Services and to the Granville County Department of Social Services in the form of turkeys for families in need.
