The Hoppers return for second gospel concert

Following the release of their new album "Life is Good" and back by popular demand, the legendary gospel music group The Hoppers will grace the stage of McGregor Hall Performing Arts and Learning Center in Henderson for their second concert Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Known as "America's Favorite Family of Gospel Music," the multi-award winning group from Madison have been singing to global audiences for more than 55 years with appearances ranging from presidential religious inaugural ceremonies and New York's Carnegie Hall to singing conventions and church platforms.

