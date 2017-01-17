Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Henderson
A Henderson man is facing a long list of charges after members of the Henderson Police Department Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at his home. Barry Henderson, 43, was arrested at his home on 133 College St. on Jan. 14 after officers recovered 51 grams of crack cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana and a Glock handgun from the premises.
