Retired VGCC faculty member gets governor's Cardinal Award
Longtime educator Jacquelin Heath of Vance-Granville Community College, who retired Dec. 31, capped her career with the prestigious Cardinal Award from then-N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory. The Cardinal Award recognizes people who have done at least 30 years of "exemplary public service" to North Carolina, according to VGCC spokesman Andrew Beal.
