Respite vouchers available for caregivers in need
The Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging is co-sponsoring two events with The Duke Family Support Program in January to distribute respite vouchers to families caring for individuals with dementia. The first event will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Oxford Senior Center, 107 Lanier St., Oxford.
