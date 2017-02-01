Rep. Garrison selected as co-chair of N.C. House Freshmen Democratic Caucus
N.C. Rep. Terry Garrison of Henderson, elected Nov. 8 to represent District 32 , has been selected co-chair of the Freshmen Democratic Caucus of the state House of Representatives. The Freshman Democratic Caucus is in place to assist new democratic members of the North Carolina House to organize and be effective during their first terms as representatives, according to the release.
