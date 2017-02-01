Rep. Garrison selected as co-chair of...

Rep. Garrison selected as co-chair of N.C. House Freshmen Democratic Caucus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Dispatch

N.C. Rep. Terry Garrison of Henderson, elected Nov. 8 to represent District 32 , has been selected co-chair of the Freshmen Democratic Caucus of the state House of Representatives. The Freshman Democratic Caucus is in place to assist new democratic members of the North Carolina House to organize and be effective during their first terms as representatives, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
Election Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Wicked 26
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC