New restaurant coming to downtown Henderson
Emporium Food and Spirits, owned by Amanda Toth, will take over the Uptown Rose Restaurant on 130 West Montgomery St. in Henderson, NC. Emporium Food and Spirits is a banquet facility with a bakery, along with a coffee shop, deli, and bar.
