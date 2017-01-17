New animal shelter sees some new addi...

New animal shelter sees some new additions

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Daily Dispatch

The new Vance County Animal Shelter, at 1243 Brodie Road in Henderson, is seeing some necessary changes and additions, according to county leaders. County Manager Jordan McMillen said that the quarantine room and the adoption room - two large dog areas - have had drainage issues.

