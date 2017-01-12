Mark Hopper to be featured with WindCircle
Henderson's Mark Hopper will be guest pianist with the WindCircle woodwind quintet at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center on Friday. Also performing with WindCircle will be tenor Van-Anthoney Hall, professor of voice at North Carolina A&T State University.
