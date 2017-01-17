Man arrested in shooting death
A man has been charged in a Jan. 4 fatal shooting that occurred on Big Buck Road in Vance County. Andrew Davis, 24, of 1430 Raleigh Road, Henderson, is suspected of shooting Sorrell Jones, 25, to death in front of a home on Big Buck Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. The arrest report from the Vance County Sheriff's Office showed that Davis was arrested later the same day in relation to an outstanding warrant and now faces multiple charges, including murder.
