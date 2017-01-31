Make-A-Wish helps 6-year-old's Disney dream come true
Kenley Edwards, 6, reacts as she plays with her Elsa doll from the movie Frozen in her Henderson home on Saturday. "It's bittersweet," said Tiffany Riley as she talked about her daughter, Kenley Edwards, 6, whose dream to go to Disney World was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
