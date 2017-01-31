Make-A-Wish helps 6-year-old's Disney...

Make-A-Wish helps 6-year-old's Disney dream come true

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Dispatch

Kenley Edwards, 6, reacts as she plays with her Elsa doll from the movie Frozen in her Henderson home on Saturday. "It's bittersweet," said Tiffany Riley as she talked about her daughter, Kenley Edwards, 6, whose dream to go to Disney World was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
Election Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Wicked 26
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC