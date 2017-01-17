Lowe's realigning staff, laying off assistant managers in Henderson
Up to two assistant managers at the Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse in Henderson will be among about 2,400 workers chainwide who will lose their jobs in a workforce reorganization, the company said this week. In announcing the personnel changes, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's said it was changing its "staffing model" throughout the company to put more associates in direct contact with customers, rather than working behind the scenes.
