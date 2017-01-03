Local briefs, Jan. 6

Vance County Schools 2017-2018 Pre-Kindergarten Applications are now available at all elementary schools and the Vance County Schools Administrative Services Center at 1724 Graham Ave. in Henderson. OXFORD - Applications for new seventh- through 12th-grade student enrollments for the 2017-18 school year are available at oxfordprep.org and available in the school office.

