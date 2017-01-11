Kerr Lake Fords Car Club holds Christmas party

Kerr Lake Fords Car Club held its annual Christmas party Dec. 3. Orlando Marrow accepted a plaque from the car club given to Advantage Ford Lincoln thanking them for sponsorship of the club's annual car show held at the dealership in Henderson. Randolph Wilson accepted a donation for Rebuilding Hope from the club, and spoke briefly about the organization and what they do and why.

