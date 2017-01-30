'If you can see it, you can do it'
Kesiya Garrett, 9, cuts out pieces of a magazine for her vision board during the H.A.P.E. vision board party on Saturday. Tracy Mosley started H.A.P.E in 2014, and Saturday afternoon's event was just another milestone in her journey to reach the goals that she set for her organization three years ago.
