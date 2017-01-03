Huff named interim, associate director of Lake Junaluska Singers
Lake Junaluska has announced new leadership of the Lake Junaluska Singers, a choral group that has been part of Lake Junaluska's history for more than 60 years. Mary Wannamaker Huff began as the interim director of the Lake Junaluska Singers on Jan. 1. Huff lives in New York City with her husband, Andrew Henderson, and two sons, but also owns a home at Lake Junaluska.
