Hit-and-run case leads to fight at Vance County Courthouse
Just before a fatal hit-and-run case was set to be heard in court for the first time Thursday morning, a fight broke out at the Vance County Courthouse between family members of the victim and the defendant in the case. The defendant, William Griffin, is facing charges of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death in relation to the 2015 incident.
