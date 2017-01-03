Henderson residents venture out
Despite the recommendations of city and county officials Monday that people stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary, many stir-crazed residents took the risk and ventured out into the icy Henderson streets. Tim and Bonnie Strange, along with friends Alan and Denise Gill, were found Monday afternoon eating lunch at Pino's Italian Restaurant "I can't stand just staying in the house for days and days.
