Henderson building featured on 'Salvage Dawgs'
Alan Faulkner , president of Faulkner Grading & Landscaping of Henderson, looks over the old Teacherage Building on Tuesday as a crew from the DIY cable TV show "Salvage Dawgs" films a segment at the site. With Faulkner are his son, Zade, center, and one of his workers, Steve Wilson Jr. Mike Whiteside of the DIY cable channel show "Salvage Dawgs" works on the front door of the Teacherage Building at 128 Church St. in Henderson on Tuesday.
