Growing specialty cut flowers meeting scheduled
Growing specialty cut flowers can be an enjoyable and profitable experience for gardeners and farmers. According to Wayne Rowland, agricultural and natural resources technician with Vance County Cooperative Extension, a Growing Specialty Cut Flowers Production Meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Drive, Henderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in North Ca... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Wicked
|26
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC