Growing specialty cut flowers meeting scheduled

Growing specialty cut flowers can be an enjoyable and profitable experience for gardeners and farmers. According to Wayne Rowland, agricultural and natural resources technician with Vance County Cooperative Extension, a Growing Specialty Cut Flowers Production Meeting has been scheduled for Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Drive, Henderson.

