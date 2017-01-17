DDC office nearing completion; business incubator coming

Renovations are underway on the old municipal building attached to the Garnett Street fire station to serve as an office for the Henderson-Vance Downtown Development Commission, as well as a business incubation space. The space that will act as the DDC's new office is on the Garnett Street side of the fire station and was given to the DDC a year ago by the city of Henderson to serve as their first ever office space.

