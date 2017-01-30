Daddy Daughter Date Night a time for ...

Daddy Daughter Date Night a time for bonding, memories

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Daily Dispatch

The Henderson Family YMCA will have its annual Daddy Daughter Date Night on Saturday, Feb. 4, giving families the opportunity to create memories and have fun. Langston said the event is special to her because she knows that families are forging memories that will last a lifetime.

